Halle Berry explains why she was forced to shave her daughter's hair

WENN

During an interview with Jimmy Fallon, the actress from & # 39; John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum & # 39; reveals what happened to Nahla's hair after spending so much time in the pool during the coronavirus quarantine.

Up News Info –

Halle Berry He has had to shave his daughter's hair because he spends so much time in the family pool that everything has become tangled.

The Oscar winner was surprised to discover that 12-year-old Nahla's hair had "shrunk into a tight ball that feels like matted fur," and when a conditioning treatment didn't work, Mom had to reach for the scissors. .

"I couldn't even get my finger (hair) in, and I'm pulling and she screams," Halle told the host of The Tonight Show. Jimmy Fallon.

"(I had to) shave … She's bald on my back (now)."

<br />

The "CatwomanStar added, "She didn't agree with that, but it was our only option. But now you understand … and I said, 'First of all, maybe you will let your mother help you. And secondly, you learned that you should brush your hair. Every day, you have to brush your hair. "