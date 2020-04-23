Gunna and Wheezy have the young thug's back in the middle of a French fight in Montana

French Montana sparked controversy earlier this month when it suggested it would attract a larger audience than Kendrick Lamar at music festivals due to its sheer number of hits. The rapper hinted that he might outperform his fellow rapper due to his later catalog.

Unfortunately for French Montana, his comments were not well received by many social media users, including other artists like Young Thug. Hot New Hip Hop picked up the comments from another rapper, Gunna, who came to hit the opposite side.

Wheezy and Gunna have reportedly taken a side in the Young Thug fief versus French Montana, and that side belongs to Young Thug. As previously reported, French Montana and Young Thug began fighting each other on social media for hours.

Young Thug told French Montana to withdraw from its original claim. Furthermore, he told her that he was living in his own little world, a world that is not consistent with reality, because there is no way he will be as successful as Kendrick Lamar.

In her Instagram stories, Wheezy wrote, "Prayers for French Montana." It was shared by Gunna too. Wheezy added in his post, "because he went to need them."

At the moment, the dispute between the two rappers seems to have calmed down, because neither side has published so much. His meat reportedly got so bad that Young Thug went to a house that was previously owned by French Montana.

Followers of the dispute know that it all started with a rather innocuous comment from Frenchman Montana during an interview with Complex. While promoting his new song, "That’s A Fact,quot;, French Montana suggested he had more hits than the acclaimed rapper.

French Montana admitted, however, that Kendrick Lamar had records that were "masterpieces," and was in no way in any way saying he was a better rapper.

Ad

Regardless, it didn't take long for social media users to start retweeting the interview, which subsequently reached Young Thug's feed. Young Thug blew French Montana up and it was all history from there.



Post views:

0 0