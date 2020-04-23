Governor Newsom suspends 10 cent per grocery bag charge during coronavirus pandemic – Up News Info San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (AP) – Californians will not be charged 10 cents a bag at the grocery store and retailers may again deliver thinner, single-use plastic bags under an executive order signed Thursday by Governor Gavin Newsom.

It's a change retailers have been wanting for weeks, as many of the major supermarket chains have stopped allowing customers to bring reusable bags for fear of spreading the new coronavirus. California, which has some of the nation's strictest laws aimed at reducing plastic waste, banned stores from delivering single-use plastic bags and required them to charge 10 cents for all plastic and paper bags several years ago. . Newsom's order suspends those rules for 60 days.

"At the moment, in a state of emergency, this is a huge relief,quot; for the store's employees and customers, said Rachel Michelin, president of the California Retail Association, which represents supermarket chains like Safeway and Walmart, as well like other major retailers. . Some other states and governments have taken similar steps.

The executive order also allows supermarkets to temporarily stop accepting recyclable bottles and cans, which they then transfer to recycling centers. Consumers will be charged the deposit when they purchase the bottles.

In the order, Newsom wrote that exposure risk needs to be minimized for workers performing essential activities, and that exposure from contact at retail stores or recycling centers could spread COVID-19.

But not everyone supported the order. Mark Murray of Californians Against Waste said reusable bags are safe and "don't pose a threat,quot; if consumers pack their own groceries. He noted the guidelines for supermarket workers released last week by the state's Division of Occupational Safety and Health that offer employees three ways to handle reusable bags: don't touch or use them, ask customers to leave them in their cart. Or ask customers to bring bags of their own groceries.

"Retailers, although perhaps well-intentioned, inflicted this costly and unnecessary injury on themselves by discouraging consumers from bringing their own bags," it said in a statement. "The simple and safe solution for consumers and stores is for everyone to bring their reusable bags and their own groceries in line with Cal-OSHA guidelines."

Michelin, from the California Retail Association, said some stores in the past few weeks had charged the 10-cent bag fee while others were still charging consumers.

Thursday's executive order also granted an extension for some customers facing deadlines to renew expired licenses or ID cards, suspended late vehicle registration delay charges and allowed electronic filing of certain notices related to the Environmental Quality Act of California.

© Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.