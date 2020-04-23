Glasses, masks, ponchos: air travel in the days of the coronavirus

SAN FRANCISCO – The idea of getting on a plane is far from the minds of most people right now, as they take refuge in their homes. But some people have no choice but to fly now, whether they're coming back from a long trip or rushing to leave a country when the visa expires.
In the coronavirus days, travelers often take extreme precautions to protect themselves. They wear anything from plastic ponchos to laboratory glasses to biohazard suits. Clean tray trays and armrests with disinfectant. Some passengers say they avoid using the bathroom, even on long transcontinental flights, believing that there is an increased risk of infection there. Many pack their own food and keep their protective gear on while they sleep.
Lacking definitive information on how long the virus could remain on clothing or even hair itself, they reasoned that more protection was better than less.
When Billy Chan flew to his Hong Kong home from London in mid-March, he was wearing a disposable protective suit, glasses, and an N95 mask. The mask was changed twice during the 13-hour flight, using hand sanitizer each time.
"I didn't see anyone get on or off the plane without a mask," said Chan, who needed to return to Hong Kong to renew his visa to Britain. Most of the passengers, he reported, also wore glasses or sunglasses.
"I didn't eat, I didn't drink, I didn't ride the plane," he said.
Stacie Tan, who flew to her home in Malaysia from Oregon on April 1, was wearing glasses, gloves, and a mask on the plane.
"I knew someone could look at me and laugh," said Tan. "It's better than lying in the hospital, right?"
Linsey Marr, an expert in airborne disease transmission at the Virginia Polytechnic Institute, said it made sense to wear protective gear on an airplane, given the tight spaces.
"I think the most important thing would be to wear a face mask, a mask of some kind," said Dr. Marr, who studies how viruses spread in the air. "Glasses are not a bad idea, especially if they prevent you from touching your eyes."
While a full-body protective suit "can't hurt," he said, the most important thing is to cover your nose and mouth, wash your hands a lot, and avoid touching your eyes.
"I certainly wouldn't want to sit next to or right in front of or behind another person," said Dr. Marr.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention does not explicitly recommend not flying, but He warns that the "crowded travel setup,quot; could increase a person's chances of infection, and there are few travel settings as crowded as a sold-out flight.
"Depending on your particular circumstances, you may choose to delay or cancel your plans," says the agency.
What it means to fly safely in the face of the coronavirus threat is likely to evolve in the coming months. Emirates, the Dubai-based airline, announced last week that it had begun conducting rapid coronavirus tests on passengers waiting to board, and said it hoped to expand the practice to cover more flights.
American Airlines and United Airlines, the two largest US airlines, did not respond to questions about their personal protective equipment policies or recommendations.
Brian Parrish, a spokesman for Southwest Airlines, said the most common protective equipment worn by his staff was masks and gloves.
"Customers traveling with Southwest can wear personal protective equipment," said Parrish. "The only exception to this policy would be any equipment that may interfere with the safe operation of the aircraft or the safety and comfort of other customers."
Vicky Ding, who traveled with her mother and brother to Beijing from New York by Hong Kong on March 18, was wearing a rain jacket, hairnet, a mask, and glasses. Her mother brought in plastic shower curtains to put on the seats, but they didn't end up using them.
"The airlines still served food, but half the people didn't eat it," Ding said. He drank a protein shake through a straw.
Brian Campbell, who visited his parents' Oklahoma home from California in mid-March, said he wore a mask throughout the trip, starting from his trip to the airport, to avoid carrying the virus with him. Her taxi driver in Oklahoma commented on the mask and asked if it was necessary.
"We don't have a culture of wearing a mask," said Campbell. "Hopefully now we will move more in that direction."
Chan, who flew to Hong Kong in March, says he felt the precautions he had taken were justified when the Hong Kong government announced two days after landing that five people on his flight had tested positive for the virus.
"It was hard to use the N95 all the time and suffocating," he said. "I looked really strange and awkward." But in retrospect, he said, "everything was necessary."