GLAAD's "Together in Pride" adds Billy Porter, Pete Buttigieg, Rosie O & # 39; Donnell – Deadline

Billy Porter, Pete & Chasten Buttigieg, Rosie O & # 39; Donnell, Jonathan Van Ness, Brian Michael Smith, Ross Mathews and Tyler Oakley are the new additions to the upcoming GLAAD event Together in pride: you are not alone. The online special, to be co-hosted by Billy Eichner and Lilly Singh, will air live on GLAAD's YouTube channel and Facebook on April 26 at 8 p.m. ET. Together in pride is GLAAD's response to COVID-19 and will raise funds for LGBTQ community centers that are members of CenterLink.

Alex Newell and the cast of Broadway Small jagged pill They have also joined the lineup of previously announced special performances including Kesha and Melissa Etheridge, as well as Mj Rodriguez and George Salazar, who recently appeared on Little shop of horrors at Pasadena Playhouse.

"At a time when some LGBTQ people may be isolated in non-affirmative homes, GLAAD is bringing together the biggest LGBTQ stars and allies to send messages of love, support and acceptance," said GLAAD President and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. “Many LGBTQ people, especially our youth, depend on the support of local community centers across the country, and during this time of financial hardship, we must come together as a community to ensure that all LGBTQ organizations can continue their work that saves them the lifetime. "

“LGBTQ centers are the heart of the community, and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, these centers have continued to provide connectivity and vital services, turning to virtual programming, modifying services in person when possible, and ensuring that their communities have resources and support when you need it most, "said Denise Spivak, Acting CEO of CenterLink.

Previously announced Together in pride Guests include Matt Bomer, Adam Lambert, Bebe Rexha, Dan Levy, Wilson Cruz, Kathy Griffin, Gigi Gorgeous, Nats Getty, Michelle Visage, Javier Muñoz, Sean Hayes, Sharon Stone, and Tatiana Maslany. Erich Bergen is creating the event with GLAAD. Sarah Kate Ellis will serve as executive producer alongside Erich Bergen, as well as GLAAD Media Award producers and staff members Anthony Ramos, Bill McDermott, Mark Hartnett and Rich Ferraro.

The event follows the cancellations of the 31st Annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York and Los Angeles. GLAAD is working to reschedule the event for later in the year.