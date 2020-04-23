Gift of Louis C.K. rejected by Joe Biden amid presidential campaign

WENN

The Democratic presidential candidate has allegedly reimbursed a donation made by the comedian as the star's reputation was left in tatters due to sexual misconduct.

American presidential candidate Joe Biden He has reportedly returned a donation made by a disgraced comedian Louis C.K.

According to Federal Election Commission (FEC) records reviewed by The Associated Press, they show the writer / actor, his real name. Louis Szekely, donated $ 2,800 on March 4, 2020.

The donation was made after the former vice president's victory in several Super Tuesday contests, which placed him firmly in the lead to assume the position of President. Donald trump in November.

Louis' contribution comes two years after the six-time Emmy Award winner was indicted by five women for sexual misconduct in 2017, which he later admitted was true, which derailed his career.

However, a Biden campaign spokesman said the contribution has been repaid, which will be reflected in his next FEC report released in May. They declined to comment further on the matter.

Louie's star's reputation was ripped apart in November 2017 when accusers opened up to the New York Times about the comic book habit of exposing and masturbating in front of women in the entertainment industry.

Louis, 52, expressed remorse for his behavior by announcing that he would be stepping back from the limelight.