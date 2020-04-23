Giants draft picks 2020: When will New York's next election be? Full List of NFL Draft Picks

Pat Shurmur is out and Joe Judge is as head coach of the Giants. Judge has not been an NFL head coach before, but he brought some experience. Jason Garrett and Freddie Kitchens are on staff to try to orchestrate a crime directed by Daniel Jones and Saquon Barkley.

The Giants made some moves to improve defense in free agency, such as signing James Bradberry and Blake Martinez. But the Giants' success will still come down to how well the Giants can support Jones and whether that support is enough. They have a pick in each of the first six rounds, plus four in the seventh to see what they can do.

Here's a look at where the Giants will pick in the Draft 2020 NFL along with updated picks:

Giants draft picks 2020: when do you choose New York?

The Giants first pick in the NFL Draft 2020 will reach No. 4 overall in the first round. New York enters the draft with 10 teams in total.

Round Pick No. one 4 4 two 36 3 99 4 4 110 5 5 150 6 6 183 7 7 218 7 7 238 7 7 247 7 7 255

NFL Draft Giants Need

Offensive tackle: The last two first-round picks for GM Dave Gettleman have been quarterback Daniel Jones and running back Saquon Barkley. It seems that it would make more sense to protect those investments.

Giants mock the 2020 draft

Here are the latest projections from the 2020 NFL Draft for the Giants, according to Vinnie Iyer's seven-round drill: