EXCLUSIVE: In an Advance Purchase for Newcomer Producer Plan B Entertainment, Warner Brothers Has Acquired Mickey7, a science fiction novel by Edward Ashton to be published in 2021. Directed by Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner, it will produce Plan B.

UK rights to the book have been acquired by Solaris, and United States rights are at stake at this time. The novel was released around Hollywood as The Martian Satisfies Children of time. The main character is an "expendable", a person on missions who is sent to the most dangerous jobs, including suicide. When an expendable dies, a new body is regenerated with most of the memories intact. Essentially, Mickey7 is the seventh iteration of an expendable who suffers from an existential identity crisis as he tries to keep his successor's regeneration secret and negotiates with the planet's native species on a dangerous journey to colonize a new world of ice.

On the editorial side, Michael Rowley at Solaris purchased the book at auction. The movie deal was negotiated by Hotchkiss Daily & Associates on behalf of Paul Lucas at Janklow & Nesbit.

Plan B, the flavor producer behind the Oscar winners Moonlight, 12 years slave and The great shortand box office hits like World War Z, recently moved to Warner Bros after a first movie deal with Annapurna went down the road.