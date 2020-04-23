Germany's best soccer league could return as soon as May 9 – Deadline

The Bundesliga, Germany's best soccer league, is ready to resume matches from May 9, if the government ratifies its plan to play with existing coronavirus restrictions.

The league met today to discuss plans and has now outlined its strategy. According to Sky in Germany, matches would be played without fans, with a maximum of 300 people involved in the stadium on match day. Players will be evaluated at least once a week, which would require around 20,000 tests during the rest of the 2019/20 season.

The organizing body, the German Football League (DFL), said today it considered the measures "feasible" but would prefer to play with fans.

The news will be useful to private broadcasters of valuable live sports since the shutdown began. The Bundesliga is one of the main leagues in Europe, with clubs like Bayern Munich, and is exhibited in more than 200 countries. While those rights package isn't as expensive as the UK Premier League, which remains the sport's most valuable competition, the domestic rights deal is worth just $ 1.25BN per year.

Now, the responsibility will fall on the German government to confirm that the league can resume. Some stores were reopened this week in the country as the nation begins a gradual exit from its blockade, although Prime Minister Angela Merkel cautioned that the process should be cautious to avoid a second wave of the virus. Germany has recorded 151,175 confirmed cases of COVID-19 to date and 5,354 deaths, although those numbers have dropped sharply in recent weeks.