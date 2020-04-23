Germany tries Syrian officers for crimes against humanity

BEIRUT, Lebanon – After her arrest for protesting against the government in Syria in 2011, Nouran Alghamian landed in a notorious interrogation center, locked in an insect infested isolation cell so small that she was unable to lie down.
She begged to see the center commander, Anwar Raslan, and asked for a normal cell. Mr. Raslan laughed at her, he said, and threw her back into isolation.
"He is a criminal and he needs to be tried," said Ms. Alghamian, 28, by phone from Switzerland, where she has political asylum.
On Thursday, he got his wish, when Raslan and another former Syrian security officer went to trial in Germany on charges of crimes against humanity committed in the early days of the Syrian civil war.
Legal activists have described the case, in the Koblenz Higher Regional Court, as a step forward for international efforts to hold perpetrators accountable for the extensive abuses committed in the conflict.
Most of the efforts to prosecute Syrian officials in Europe have been largely symbolic allegations of high-level figures remaining in Syria or trials of low-level soldiers.
Raslan then stands out as a former colonel in a Syrian intelligence service under the government of President Bashar al-Assad, who has dismissed prosecutions in non-Syrian courts for not making sense. Raslan is the first high-ranking official to stand trial on such serious charges, and the proceedings against him are the first in the world to deal with state-sponsored torture in Syria.
"It is important to demonstrate that criminals will be tried, and those of the highest rank," said Anwar al-Bunni, a Syrian lawyer who was arrested by Mr. Raslan in 2005 and jailed for five years for his work in defense of rights. humans. . "This man is not a cog in the machine, but a motor in this devilish apparatus."
But the case also raises stark questions about the limits of justice for Syria, and who will be responsible for where. After nine years of brutal warfare that has killed hundreds of thousands of people and dispersed refugees around the world, there is no sign that Syria is being referred to the International Criminal Court in The Hague, the body created to deal with such cases. This is mainly because Russia, a Syrian ally, has used its seat on the United Nations Security Council. to veto such movement.
So now only two men are on trial in Germany, far from where their accusers say the crimes took place, while many more high-ranking perpetrators, including Mr. Assad, remain in power.
Further complicating Mr. Raslan's status is his defection to the opposition in 2012, less than a year after the war. In 2014, he even joined the opposition delegation to the United Nations-sponsored peace talks in Geneva.
Some legal advocates fear that prosecuting someone like Raslan could deter other former Syrian officials from serving as internal witnesses to help build other cases because they may fear facing trial themselves.
Others are concerned that a small number of similar prosecutions may allow European governments to feel that they are doing enough and discourage them from broader efforts to hold Mr. al-Assad and his subordinates accountable.
"It is a good first step, an important step, but it will not be enough to meet the demands of justice of the Syrian people," said Mohammed Al Abdallah, director of the Syrian Center for Justice and Accountability, which oversees the trial.
For Germany, the trial has become the most important of several prosecuted since 2002 under the principle of universal jurisdiction, under which national courts can try war crime cases in other parts of the world.
Previous trials have dealt with crimes committed in Rwanda or the former Yugoslavia, but the Syria case is the first to involve crimes against humanity against officials of a government that remains in power.
The idea of such proceedings dates back to the Nuremberg trials, organized by the Allies after World War II to prosecute surviving members of the Nazi regime.
Those trials were unique in their in-depth analysis of the roles individuals played in the Nazi crackdown, from doctors to soldiers and propagandists, said Wolfgang Kaleck, founding member of the European Center for Constitutional and Human Rights, which represents the victims in the Koblenz trial.
Germany's federal prosecutor's war crimes division is taking a similar approach to Syria, Kaleck said, and has gathered a body of evidence to help him understand the inner workings of the Assad government in the hope that it will facilitate other Syrian trials . officials in Europe.
"We have to be able to say that this is how the Syrian apparatus works and we have to target these other columns of power," Kaleck said.
Raslan entered Germany in July 2014, and his co-accused, Eyad al-Gharib, in April 2018. The German authorities arrested both men in February 2019 awaiting trial.
Contributing to the prosecution itself was years of work by a flexible network of Syrian organizations and activists who have amassed piles of documents, tracked down Syrian victims, and explored ways to bring their cases to European courts.
The case against Mr. Raslan, for example, is based in part on documents collected within Syria that describe his role in the security services. And his arrest came after Mr. al-Bunni, the Syrian lawyer, saw him on the street in Germany, where both men were refugees. Later, Mr. al-Bunni tracked down Syrian witnesses who had spent time at the interrogation center that Mr. Raslan supervised.
He served as the head of a Syrian intelligence investigation unit that was responsible for security in and around Damascus, and had his own prison, according to the statement.
That allowed him to monitor the torture of at least 4,000 detainees with methods that included "brutal violence from beatings, kicks and electric shocks,quot; and at least one case of rape and sexual assault, according to the statement. Detainees were denied medical attention, served inedible food and packed into cells so crowded that they were unable to lie down.
At least 58 people died of ill-treatment during Mr. Raslan's term, according to the statement.
His co-accused, Mr. al-Gharib, worked for Mr. Raslan and is accused of aiding and abetting crimes against humanity, according to the statement.
Mr. al-Gharib gathered at least 30 protesters and took them to the interrogation center; many were beaten on the road and tortured once inside, according to the court statement.
The international legal experts who observed the trial acknowledged that it in no way coincides with the magnitude of the violence committed by the Syrian government during the war. To crush rebels seeking to oust Mr. al-Assad from power, his forces destroyed civilian neighborhoods, used chemical weapons, and built An archipelago of prisons and torture centers across the country.
But legal advocates hope that the trial, which is expected to last two to three years, will provide a closing measure for victims, pave the way for future prosecutions and warn officials in Syria and other oppressive states that their turn in the pier might be coming. .
"The main message for all members of the regime in Syria and around the world is that you cannot be safe," said Stefanie Bock, director of the International Center for Research and Documentation for War Crime Trials at the University of Marburg in Germany. “If you are involved in certain serious human rights violations, there is always a danger that you will be held responsible later. It may be a small risk, but there is a risk. "
Melissa Eddy contributed reporting from Berlin.