Germany tries Syrian officers for crimes against humanity

But the case also raises stark questions about the limits of justice for Syria, and who will be responsible for where. After nine years of brutal warfare that has killed hundreds of thousands of people and dispersed refugees around the world, there is no sign that Syria is being referred to the International Criminal Court in The Hague, the body created to deal with such cases. This is mainly because Russia, a Syrian ally, has used its seat on the United Nations Security Council. to veto such movement.