Galaxy S20 Ultra camera ranks "meh,quot; in a test that doesn't mean anything: BGR

The DxOMark smartphone camera review says the Galaxy S20 Ultra is not on par with other devices released this year, including the Huawei P40 Pro and Oppo Find X2.

However, the Galaxy S20 Ultra's score does not make sense as not all aspects of photography can be measured objectively. Not to mention that the score itself doesn't make sense to anyone trying to understand it.

What the review score and timeliness seem to indicate is that DxOMark's verdict was not relevant to Samsung's marketing purposes for the new flagship series.

Samsung's best camera phone is the Galaxy S20 Ultra, which launched just a few months ago. The best version of the Galaxy S20 you can buy has a unique rear camera system that includes a 108-megapixel main sensor, as well as a periscope lens that's supposed to power that massive 100x zoom. We've already seen plenty of samples from S20 Ultra users who showed that the latter is primarily a marketing gimmick. Yes, 100x zoom is possible, but the results are often unusable. Lower zoom levels are really more impressive. Additionally, several reviews highlighted several camera performance issues with the Galaxy S20 that Samsung had to fix, such as the problematic autofocus feature.

This brings us to the latest Galaxy S20 review, one that some people may have been waiting for before deciding whether to buy the expensive phone or not. It's the DxOMark Pro Review, giving the S20 Ultra a meaningless score you shouldn't trust, especially relative to the other new phones out there.

At 122 points out of the box, the Galaxy S20 has lower scores than other 2020 phones, including the Huawei P40 Pro, Oppo Find X2, and Xiaomi Mi 10. It makes it even worse than the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, and barely beats the Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro that has the same 108 megapixel monster sensor. But, once again, these scores should not be trusted, because not all aspects of photography can be quantified with scores and ratings. The art of photography is not subjective, not everything can be measured. And the way DxOMark measures things doesn't make sense.

What is definitely worth noting is not the artificial score of the S20 Ultra, but the way the review was performed compared to last year's Galaxy S10 +.

In mid-February 2019, DxOMark reviewed the Galaxy S10 + so fast that it didn't even have time to load all the necessary samples. If anything, DxOMark provides plenty of images and videos in its review, and these are useful in judging the capabilities of a phone's camera yourself while ignoring the final score. This is what DxOMark said at the time:

We wanted to share our test results with our readers as soon as possible and therefore we produced and published this short version of the Samsung Galaxy S10 + camera review. We will scale this up to a full format review in the coming days, so check back soon for more complete results and sample image sets.

Additionally, the Galaxy S10 + review was done in what appeared to be a pre-production unit. At the time the review was released, the Galaxy S10 was not available in stores.

Still, the Galaxy S10 + scored the highest in the aforementioned mindless DxOmark camera ratings, and Samsung quickly bragged about the scores on its website.

Fast forward to 2020 and something completely different happened. DxOMark not only did not review the best Galaxy S20 phone before the phone hit stores, but the phone didn't even get the highest scores smartphone manufacturers often cite in marketing materials, sometimes even before the phone launches.

What's puzzling about all this is that two flagship phones from the same manufacturer got completely different treatment from DxOMark. The review of the Galaxy S10 + camera seemed to have been rushed for marketing reasons. And the phone topped DxOMark's pointless rankings. The Galaxy S20 Ultra review came more than two months after the phone launched. Should we assume that there was no marketing urgency to do so before that, and rule it out at a time when it would have mattered more for Samsung sales? And if there were no incentives, should we assume some bias? Or did Samsung know that the cameras of the Galaxy S20 had problems that would appear in such reviews?

The bottom line is that, as with any phone that gets a DxOMark rating, you should totally ignore the scores. The full review is available at this link, and you should refer to it. It has many samples that explain the good and the bad of the cameras of the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Just ignore the scores that don't make any sense.

