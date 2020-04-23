FX calls for animated comedy pilot "Little Demon"; Danny and Lucy DeVito, Aubrey Plaza to Star, Dan Harmon to EP – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: FX Networks has given a formal pilot green light to Little devil, I have learned. The half-hour animated comedy stars Danny DeVito, his daughter Lucy DeVito, and Aubrey Plaza. It comes from the movies Jersey Jersey by Danny DeVito 2nd Avenue, ShadowMachine and FX Productions, with Rick and Morty co-creator Dan Harmon executive producer. I heard that production will start next week

Primetime-Panic Your complete guide for pilots and direct orders to the series

Created by Darcy Fowler, Seth Kirschner and Kieran Valla, in Little devil13 years after being impregnated by the Devil (Danny DeVito), a reluctant mother (Plaza) and her daughter of the Antichrist (Lucy DeVito) try to live an ordinary life in Delaware, but are constantly frustrated by monstrous forces, including Satan, who yearns for the custody of the soul of his daughter.

Harmon is executive producing with Jake, Lucy, and Danny DeVito of Fowler, Kirschner, Valla, Plaza, and Jersey Films 2nd Avenue, and Monica Mitchell, Corey Campodonico, and Alex Bulkley of ShadowMachine. Steve Levy serves as producer on the project.

For the past few years, FX has been looking to launch a new animated series partner for its long-running success. Goalkeeper, which migrated from the flagship network to comedy-focused FXX. Little devil It had been in process since last summer, getting a flashing green light several months ago. Since animation is the only television genre capable of remaining in production during the pandemic, the network continues to pilot now while all pilots and live-action series in Hollywood are based.

FXX recently returned to the original short-form animation space with the new nightly series. Cake.

Both DeVito and Plaza are familiar faces of FX: DeVito stars in the comedy series FX / FXX, It's always sunny in Philly, Plaza co-starred in Legion.

Jersey Films 2nd Avenue is currently under development on a number of projects as part of a first-look deal with FX Networks. Charley Beil is the company's senior vice president. Jersey Films 2nd Avenue is represented by CAA and Joel Behr of the Behr / Abramson / Levy Law Firm.

Plaza has long collaborated with writers / creators. As a group, they have produced pilots, comedy sketches for various platforms, and sometimes insist on calling themselves "The Terror Team."