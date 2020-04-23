Fox Lot Food Workers Prepare Disability Meals with Los Angeles Mayor's Office – Deadline

Fox Corp. said that as part of a COVID-19 relief effort, as many as 34 food service workers in Fox's Los Angeles study lot have begun preparing 2,000 meals a day for people with disabilities as part of a four-week partnership with the mayor of Los Angeles. Office.

A team of Fox workers began preparing meals five days a week on Monday in the kitchens of the Commissary and News Cafe in the Fox parking lot in Century City. (Rupert Murdoch held on to the historic lot even when he sold most of 21S t Century Fox Entertainment Assets for Walt Disney Co.) Fox workers assemble, pack, and transport the meals to a distribution point, in this case the Los Angeles Public Library Palms-Rancho Park branch parking lot, for distribution.

Access Services, the Los Angeles County Consolidated Transportation Services Agency that offers supplemental ADA service to people with disabilities, provides trucks and drivers to deliver meals. The 2,000 beneficiaries were identified by the Los Angeles Department of Disability in conjunction with 20 community organizations and the California Department of Rehabilitation, Fox said.

At his daily briefing Tuesday, Mayor Eric Garcetti thanked the company, noting that more than 1 million people with disabilities live in Los Angeles County, many of them in poverty or food insecurity. "While this pandemic has stressed us all out, our neighbors with disabilities are among the most vulnerable."

"We all know the historic Fox lot and the history of building our city and Century City, but thanks to what were then jobless people who used to provide meals to … workers in our film and television industry, the We put back to work thanks to Fox to help people facing new barriers to accessing food in this period, "Garcetti said.