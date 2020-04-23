Fourth "Jackass" film with Johnny Knoxville returned to the summer of 2021 – Deadline

UPDATED, 7 PM: In the latest move of the release date amid the coronavirus shutdown, Universal has moved its photo of Johnny Knoxville Donkey from its scheduled launch on March 5, 2021 until July 2 of next year. It is the fourth film based on the MTV prank reality series.

PREVIOUSLY, December 18: Jackass will continue to prevail on the big screen. Paramount has announced a release date of March 5, 2021 for the fourth movie based on the MTV prank reality series that was released in 2000.

Paramount brought the brand created by Johnny Knoxville, Spike Jonze and Jeff Tremaine to the big screen in 2002. Through three films to date, the franchise has accumulated more than $ 335 million worldwide.

Tremaine directed the first three films in addition to the Knoxville comedy. Bad grandpa, which grossed $ 151.8M in the fall of 2013 and was billed as a production of "Jackass Presents".

Jackass: the movie he bowed in 2002 with Knoxville and co-horts, including Bam Margera, Chris Pontius, Steve-O. Was followed by Jackass number two in 2006 and Jackass 3D in 2010. Knoxville credits also include 2018 credits Action point, who starred in, produced, and wrote the story; the actor of Jackie Chan 2016 Jump trail; and the 2013 comedy Bad grandpa.

There are already three other wide entries in the calendar from March 5 to 7, 2021: Sony Masters of the universe, an untitled Universal movie and an untitled feature from Warner Bros.

