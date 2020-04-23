Flushing the toilet could cause coronavirus – BGR

A review of existing research suggests that the new coronavirus may spread through bathroom use.

The review, which included studies as old as the 1950s, reveals that a "toilet column,quot; may contain biological material capable of causing infection.

One aspect of the new coronavirus pandemic that seemed to surprise health experts and doctors alike was how incredibly easy it seemed to spread from person to person. At first, only symptomatic people were thought to be contagious, but later it was shown to be false, and now we know that even people who do not have symptoms can transmit the virus to others.

Now, a new review of the research associated with passing the disease through the stool suggests that at least people who test positive for coronavirus may pass the disease on to others after using the bathroom.

The work, which was published in the American Journal of Infection Control, was not a direct study of the possibility of disease transmission through poop, but rather a review of existing studies related to this research. The so-called "toilet plume,quot; was the focus of the review, and the researchers hoped to confirm in one way or another whether a visit to the toilet could improve disease transmission.

"The potential risks associated with toilet bowl,quot; aerosol sprays "are the subject of ongoing study," the researchers explain. "This review examines the evidence regarding the generation of bath pen bioaerosol and the transmission of infectious diseases."

Examining a large body of existing research dating back to the 1950s, the paper's authors explain that flushing a toilet that contains fecal matter can produce bioaerosols that remain in the air for an extended period of time. Much of the research suggests that the material remains in the air for up to 8 minutes after the toilet flushed.

In addition, the authors considered research that studied the spread of microorganisms around the bathroom as a result of flushing the toilet with debris inside. Those studies emphasized the importance of flushing with the toilet seat down, as it prevents much of the spread of biological material around the room. We already know that the new coronavirus can remain on surfaces for a long time, so this may be particularly important.

However, it is important to note that none of these investigations was conducted specifically with COVID-19 in mind. The peer-reviewed articles reviewed here were written long before the pandemic, and while they may offer some clues as to how we should proceed, the authors of this new article emphasize the fact that further research is needed.

"Research suggests that the toilet bowl could play a contributing role in the transmission of infectious diseases," the authors conclude. "Further research in multiple areas is warranted to assess the risks posed by the toilet spine, especially within healthcare facilities."

Image Source: New Africa / Shutterstock