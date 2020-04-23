First frog fossil found in Antarctica

In 2015 Thomas Mörs searched for a frog in the arena, but the frog did not escape. That's because the frog had been fossilized 40 million years ago. However, Dr. Mörs knew that the frog would soon jump into the history books, because it was the first Antarctic fossil frog to be found.
"When I was analyzing samples and saw this, I said: Gua Wow! That's a frog! Said Dr. Mörs, a vertebrate paleontologist at the Swedish Museum of Natural History who led the team of researchers who announced the finding Thursday in Scientific Reports. "I knew that nothing was known about this from Antarctica. It's exciting. "
Dr. Mörs and his team recovered the frog from Seymour Island, which is located on the Antarctic Peninsula, approximately 700 miles south of Tierra del Fuego in South America. The frog came to light in 2015 in Sweden after Dr. Mörs had time to examine the thousands of samples that he and his team collected during expeditions to the island in 2011, 2012 and 2013. The tour also included seeds of fossilized water lily and sharks and ray teeth.
Dr. Mörs found two frog bones: a skull and a hip bone called the ilium. "The ilium is probably the most diagnostic part of a frog skeleton," said David Wake, a herpetologist at the University of California, Berkeley, who was not involved in the research. "A frog paleontologist wants an ilium,quot;.
The ilium resembles those of a living group of frogs called helmeted frogs. Helmet frogs live in Chile in humid forests called Nothofagus forests, and their ilias are similar to the Antarctic frog's ilium. "They are robust frogs, and this is a robust ilium," said Dr. Wake.
Seymour Island today is arid and rocky. Dr. Mörs and his team found the frog at a site called the "Marsupial Site," named for it because, in 2007, a different team discovered a fossil marsupial there with modern relatives living in the Nothofagus forests of Chile and Argentina.
The new frog is as old as the marsupial, and the two animals have modern relatives in the forests of South America. This suggests that Seymour Island closely resembled the forests of Chile and Argentina. "We have two indicators of a very specific climate here," said Dr. Mörs.
Going back even further in time, an Antarctic hooded frog helps reveal how frogs that lived in South America and Australia formed a single population spanning parts of the Pangea supercontinent, which began to separate about 175 million years ago. .
Helmeted frogs, said David Blackburn, an amphibian biologist at the Florida Museum of Natural History, are more closely related to frogs in Australia than to all other frogs living in South America.
"We have long known that this affinity exists between this frog radiation in Australia and this frog radiation in South America," said Dr. Blackburn, who was not involved in the research. In light of the new Antarctic discovery, "it seems plausible that these frogs have passed through Antarctica."
But until researchers find more frog remains from Antarctica, it won't be clear exactly what role the continent played in the now distant frogs' evolutionary trajectory. "At this time, we have no evidence of what happened in Antarctica," said Dr. Blackburn.