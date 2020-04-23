First frog fossil found in Antarctica

Dr. Mörs and his team recovered the frog from Seymour Island, which is located on the Antarctic Peninsula, approximately 700 miles south of Tierra del Fuego in South America. The frog came to light in 2015 in Sweden after Dr. Mörs had time to examine the thousands of samples that he and his team collected during expeditions to the island in 2011, 2012 and 2013. The tour also included seeds of fossilized water lily and sharks and ray teeth.