Fetty Wap's estranged wife claims she was harassed after filing for divorce

Leandra K. González is taking to Instagram Stories to criticize those who hate her despite the fact that the rapper cheated on her with several women.

Fetty WapLeandra K. González's estranged wife has downloaded her feelings on Instagram after being quiet for a time about her separation from the rap star. Taking her Instagram stories, she applauded the enemies who had apparently been harassing her on social media after filing for divorce from hit creator "Trap Queen."

In one of her stories published on Wednesday, April 22, Leandra claimed that Fetty cheated on her with several women, including a girl he knows "personally." But instead of feeling sorry for her, she said the internet trolls "want to screw me for 6 months! Like me, I haven't said much, so let's keep it up!"

Leandra, who married Fetty in a private ceremony in September 2019, claimed that she had been living a quiet life and enjoying her time with her family, until she searched for a "& # 39; fake page & # 39; sending some fb bs ". She added, "Like me. Whooo cares."

Despite her declaration of acting coldly to confront hatred, Leandra was unable to remain silent and sent another message to those who hate. "So fucking king when I'm a full adult. With a child. And real adult responsibilities. As well. When does it stop?" she wrote in another post. "What happens when the fucking ends and everyone is going to be on the bs !!! !!! seriously. I don't give a damn about any of that. Keep all those messages. Good luck to everyone involved."

Leandra officially filed for Fetty's divorce in March, citing adultery as the reason for the separation. She, however, had hinted at divorce since her first week of marriage. Sources said at the time that things between Leandra and Fetty were great for a time, until she started having an affair. The words were one of her side girls who even got pregnant with her son. Leandra also reportedly suffered physical, emotional and mental abuse from the 28-year-old artist.