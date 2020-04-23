Farhan Akhtar makes an adorable video of Shibani Dandekar while cooking during quarantine

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar is a couple who surely knows how to keep their fans engaged. The duo often posts photos and videos of themselves on social media that are truly adorable. Last night Shibani posted a video of her cooking pasta. But what caught everyone's attention was that it was Farhan behind the camera shooting his beloved. The two of them are having a light conversation while Shibani cooks with love.



She captioned the video saying, "How can someone be so bad in the kitchen? Make pasta with mushrooms, chives and cream sauce! I've done this a thousand times and it's still not that good! Thanks to my wonderful kitchen assistants and cameraman! ”



Nice, isn't it?

