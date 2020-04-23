Facebook partners with CNN International for the Ramadam Stories series – Deadline

Facebook has partnered with CNN International for a 10-part series on how people observe Ramadan during the global coronavirus pandemic.

CNN will Together Apart: Ramadam Stories for Facebook Watch in EMEA, with each five-minute episode on topics related to family, community and hope. The stories will be told through interviews, first-hand accounts, and user-generated content.

The series will launch tonight to commemorate the first day of Ramadan and will continue during the four-week religious festival. The videos will be hosted by CNN International on their Facebook page, while they can also be discovered on Facebook Watch using the hashtag #RamadanTogether.

The CNN collaboration is one of nine Ramadan content associations that Facebook has engaged with in the coming weeks. Entertainment platforms 7AWI, Shoof, Charisma Group, and Roya TV are also creating content for Facebook, as well as influencers like Nas Daily.

"With the world going through such a difficult time, and family and friends unable to get together in person, now more than ever it is so important that we create opportunities for connection on our platforms," ​​said Louise Holmes, director of media associations at Facebook. at EMEA "In recognition of these new realities, we have collaborated with partners around the world to enlighten communities that are using their voices practically this year, to represent the various ways in which Ramadan is being experienced."