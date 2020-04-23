Facebook just removed its "pseudoscience,quot; category for ad targeting

Facebook has removed "pseudoscience,quot; from the list of categories advertisers can use to target people, following an investigation by The market. Although it was no longer available as of Wednesday, the ad portal of the social media platform showed that more than 78 million Facebook users were interested in pseudoscience, The market reports.

"We have removed this targeting option to avoid potential ad abuse," a Facebook spokesperson confirmed in an email to The Verge

It's funny why Facebook had that category available, even as the company works to combat misinformation about the new coronavirus pandemic on its platforms. CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in a blog post on April 16 that Facebook had added warning labels on 40 million "COVID-19 related,quot; posts.

Misinformation and hoaxes of the coronavirus have been rampant on social media, including everything from lies about Bill Gates to false claims that 5G towers caused the virus. And "cures,quot; and overrated treatments have been a particular area of ​​concern.

Zuckerberg said last week that the company was adding a "Get the Facts,quot; section with "articles written by independent fact-checking partners that debunk misinformation about the coronavirus,quot; and that it would connect people who "had previously been involved with Harmful Misinformation About COVID-19 "Accurate Information.

Among the new initiatives announced by Facebook was a box that will appear for people who liked, reacted, or commented on a post that Facebook later deleted for misinformation, with a link to the World Health Organization website.

New initiatives to combat erroneous information about the coronavirus followed a report by the human rights group Avaaz, which found that 100 erroneous data about the virus on Facebook were shared more than 1.7 million times and viewed about 117 million. times. Avaaz urged Facebook to report anyone who has seen erroneous information about the coronavirus on their platforms and to tell them exactly what was wrong.