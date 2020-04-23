Experts expect possible impact of coronavirus on meat supply chain – Up News Info Tampa

According to experts, as the coronavirus disrupts the meat supply chain, this could be a good time to stock up.

An explosion of COVID-19 cases is forcing some meat packing plants to close, further forcing the US meat supply chain. USA And increasing fear of possible scarcity.

"The meat shortage will occur within two weeks at the point of sale," Dennis Smith, senior account executive at Archer Financial Services, tells Bloomberg. “There is simply no pork available. Large box stores will meet your needs, many others will not. ”

Tyson Foods said Tuesday it will shut down the company's largest pork plant, which has 2,800 employees and processes 19,500 pigs a day in Waterloo, Iowa. The closure followed an outbreak of at least 180 cases of COVID-19 there. .

"Despite our continued efforts to keep our people safe while fulfilling our critical role in feeding American families, the combination of absenteeism, COVID-19 cases and community concerns has resulted in our decision to stop production." said Steve Stouffer, president of the Tyson Fresh Meat group.

The closure follows other major closings at plants managed by Smithfield Foods, JBS USA and other companies that underpin the nation's meat supply.

Processing plants can be a breeding ground for the virus because many workers spend the day side by side.

"We are very close. We cannot use a social distance there," said a man who recovered from COVID-19 and works at Smithfield Foods in South Dakota, where nearly 900 employees tested positive.

Disruptions are cascading through meat supply chains and causing "strange,quot; price dislocations, Bloomberg reports. Finished products are on the rise, while farmers are paid much less for animals.