Executive producer / showrunner Tim Hobert signs with APA – Deadline

EXCLUSIVE: Veteran executive producer / showrunner Tim Hobert has signed with APA. He was previously with UTA.

Hobert is currently writing The Griswolds, a half-hour comedy for a single camera in the HBO Max plays based on National Lampoon & # 39; s Holidays movies, with Alcide Bava Productions from Johnny Galecki and Warner Bros. TV. From hobert The Griswolds Bring the iconic family home on vacation and explore their daily lives in trendy Chicago suburbs.

Hobert most recently served as Executive Producer at Half, producing nearly 200 episodes of the protagonist Patricia Heaton, which aired for nine seasons on ABC. A former stand-up, Hobert began writing about Bill Lawrence's Golden Globe-winning comedy Spin City. Finding his voice on the writing side, he spent years working as an Executive Producer at Scrubs, for which he received two Emmy nominations, Community and & # 39; Until death.

Last season, Hobert developed comedy. Jill at her worst for Fox and Warner Bros TV.