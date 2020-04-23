Everyone's Wi-Fi is about to improve dramatically – BGR

Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, as millions of people across the country now stay at home and do their jobs remotely, in addition to consuming more news and entertainment from home, a strong and reliable Internet connection is considered more important than ever.

The FCC has voted on new rules that will support faster, more reliable Wi-Fi service for most of us by blazing a trail in support of the next generation of Wi-Fi, known as Wi-Fi 6.

Specifically, the agency voted on the rules to make 1,200 megahertz of spectrum in the 6 GHz band available for unlicensed use, rules that now usher in the adoption of Wi-Fi 6 to support the next generation of W- Fi on the latest mobile devices as well as within the internet of things. According to the agency, Wi-Fi 6 will be more than 2.5 times faster than the current Wi-Fi standard and will increase the amount of spectrum by almost a factor of five, which should also help improve connectivity in rural areas.

This kind of improvement is needed now, more than ever, according to FCC President Ajit Pai. "For many of us, Wi-Fi has helped us stay connected to our families and friends, as well as to the outside world,quot; during the coronavirus pandemic, it said in a statement on today's FCC action. “It allows children to participate in distance learning while their parents participate in videoconferences for work. Allows Americans with medical problems to have virtual medical appointments while those with whom they live transmit Tiger king on Netflix. "

Wi-Fi, even before now, already carried more than half of Internet traffic, Pai continued. And downloading mobile data to Wi-Fi was critical to prevent cellular networks from becoming overwhelmed with traffic. And by 2023, Pai cites estimates that the economic activity created by Wi-Fi is projected to reach nearly $ 1 trillion. "To realize that potential," he summarizes, "we need faster and stronger Wi-Fi networks." And to get the most out of the next generation of Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi 6, USA. USA You need more mid-band spectrum available for unlicensed use, which is what the FCC action supported.

According to the agency, the 6 GHz band is currently populated by microwave services used to support things like utilities, wireless backhaul, and public safety. The FCC says unlicensed devices will share spectrum with "licensed licensed services,quot; under rules that are written to protect both services while allowing other operations to thrive across the band.

