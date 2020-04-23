Every Netflix production stopped due to coronavirus

The coronavirus outbreak has devastated production schedules worldwide. Below, we'll look at all the productions currently confirmed to be delayed due to the outbreak and when plans are to return to full production.

Below, we will keep an eye on all productions that have stagnated, are scheduled to continue or any other news related to the virus.

Full list of Netflix productions stopped due to coronavirus

Please note: We are adding to this list as we learn about other productions.

Here is a list of the other confirmed Netflix productions currently stopped due to Coronavirus:

Another Life (season 2) – Filming in Vancouver, Canada

Clickbait (Film) – Filming in Melbourne, Australia

Country Comfort (Season 1) – Filming in Los Angeles

Black Summer (Season 2) – Filming in Calgary, Canada

Dad, stop embarrassing me (season 1)

Dear Whites (Season 4)

Don't Look Up – Jennifer Lawrence's Science Fiction Film to Come in Late 2020 – Filming in Boston and Washington DC

Glow (Season 4) – Filming in Los Angeles

Grace and Frankie (Season 7)

Halston (limited series)

Netflix has officially closed production on all of its US TVs and movies. USA / Canada due to coronavirus. This includes "Halston" by Ryan Murphy. #Halston pic.twitter.com/4RfgoixyYj – The AHS zone (@ahszone) March 13, 2020

I think you should go (season 2) – Filmed in Los Angeles

Lou (Feature film) – Filmed in Vancouver

Lucifer (Season 5)

Midnight Mass (season 1)

Production on MIDNIGHT MASS, which was scheduled to start on Monday, has been temporarily closed (along with the rest of Netflix's scripted productions). Wishing you safety and health for our amazing cast and crew. # COVID-19 – Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) March 13, 2020

Night Teeth (Feature Film) – Filmed in New Orleans and Los Angeles

On The Verge (Season 1) – Co-production Canal + – Filming in Los Angeles and France

Peaky Blinders (Season 6)

Pieces of Her (Season 1) – Filming in Vancouver

Rebel Ridge (Featured Movie) – Filming in Louisiana

Resident Evil (Season 1) – Filming in South Africa

Russian doll (season 2)

Sentient (Season 1) – Filming in Winnipeg

Sex Education (Season 3) – Filming in Wales, UK

Sex / Life (Season 1)

Stranger Things (Season 4) – Filming in Atlanta / Lithuania / New Mexico

The Crew (Season 1) – Filming in New York and Richmond

The Harder They Fall (Film) – Filming in New Mexico

The Noel Diary (Feature film) – Filming in Vancouver

The Power of the Dog (Feature film) – Filming in New Zealand

The Upshaws (Season 1) – Filming in Los Angeles

The Sandman (Season 1) – Waiting.

The Society (Season 2) – Filming in Boston

The Witcher (Season 2)

TICK, TICK … BOOM! (Feature film) – New York

Top Boy (Season 4) – Filming in London

Unforgiven (Feature Film) – Filming in Vancouver

Vikings Valhalla (Season 1) –

Zero Chill (Season 1) – Filming in Sheffield, UK

This list will be kept updated for the next few weeks as we discover new programs that have stopped.

Netflix Animation and most Netflix offices have been closed because they encourage employees to work from home. However, most can be done remotely. Similarly, most of the programs that are in post-production can also be done remotely.

You can find an extended list covering other broadcast networks and network television productions that have shut down here.

When will production start on Netflix shows again?

A big question everyone has in mind is when the quarantines will end. Most companies and the government seem to bet on the summer. We cautiously suggest that Netflix is ​​counting on the same, as some of its production shows include July and August.

In Netflix's first-quarter 2020 investor call, Ted Sarandos mentioned that some productions in Korea and Iceland had started again.

Which of the delayed Netflix originals do you expect to see more of? Let us know in the comments below.