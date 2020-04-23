ESPN's Todd McShay to miss NFL coverage draft due to coronavirus – Deadline

ESPN analyst Todd McShay said Thursday that he will not participate in network coverage of the 2020 NFL draft because he is recovering from the coronavirus.

"For now, I just want to say that I miss you all: my ESPN teammates who have been incredibly understanding, my friends in the league and the fans who have made the Draft what it is today," McShay wrote on Twitter.

"I also want to assure you that I will be back, thanks to the tireless work of health workers and first responders. You are truly the heroes of our nation. In the meantime, I will be watching and I hope you are, too. I also hope (Trey) Wingo and his team help me and do their part to keep (Mel) Kiper online! ”

This will be the first time that McShay has lost coverage of the ESPN NFL draft since joining the network in 2006. He was scheduled to be part of the ABC broadcast this year.

"ESPN's top priority is the health and safety of our employees. While Todd will not be appearing on our NFL Draft broadcasts this weekend, we will be thinking about him throughout the event and will do our best to make him be proud, "said Seth Markman, ESPN vice president of production, in a statement as reported on the network's website." Todd is a highly respected member of the ESPN family, and he has our continued good wishes and unwavering support. "

The NFL Draft begins tonight at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT with two separate streams, one on ABC and a second to air simultaneously on ESPN and the NFL Network. Both will originate from ESPN studios in Bristol, Connecticut. The draft coverage will also be available on ESPN Deportes and the respective online platforms of the networks.