Erica Mena lets Safaree know what's for dinner in a gorgeous look, flaunting her toned abs

Erica Mena shared a photo that definitely drove Safaree crazy! She posed in a red outfit that allowed her to show off her best assets. People were also shocked to see her rapid recovery, as you already know that Erica gave birth to her and the Safaree girl not too long ago.

Check out the photo he shared on his social media account below.

‘I got dressed and let her know what's for dinner 😌 fit: @fashionnova FashionnovaPartner’, Erica captioned her post.

Safaree intervened in the comments and said to Erica the following: "Sooooooooooooo."

He went on and said, "You are my wife, but we are going to act as boyfriend and girlfriend and keep it fun and tough." ️‼ ️ ’

A follower said to Safaree, "@safaree this is how you do it, never lose this passion for each other," and one commenter said, "@safaree, the perfect duo! Can we have a single fanatic with the two of us? ?

Another follower said: sa @safaree you are his only fan !!! Set up your camera and make home videos! "And a fan posted this message:" Girl, I'm surprised Safaree doesn't try to get you pregnant again. "

Another follower wrote this: "Gorgeous has always loved your style, congratulations on the baby and the wedding," and another fan shared the following message: "Look at my photos you like, my hot photos and videos in my bio."

Someone else said: & # 39; And you look like all that dinner you are about to make # meal & # 39 ;, and another follower published this: & # 39; Soooooooo Love Y & # 39; all @safaree – & @iamerica_mena a real relationship, without a facade, not acting like all of you better than. Very relatable and real. Keep it up. & # 39;

Erica surprised her fans once again when she shared a photo of herself just out of the shower.



