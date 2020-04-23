Eric McCormack on the difference between Will and Grace Finals

Will and grace is saying goodbye again. After three seasons in the revival, the NBC comedy is coming to an end on Thursday, April 23. Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes shot the ending just before Christmas. According to McCormack, it's a more satisfying ending than what viewers got with the initial eight-season series.

"I am really delighted, not just with the last episode, but with the last five and six, it builds very well for this finale that I think all four characters deserve," McCormack told E! News.

Will and grace it is one of the few successful revivals of direct television. He debuted with great ratings and comments. So could there be a third iteration in the series?