Eric McCormack on the difference between Will and Grace Finals

Will and grace is saying goodbye again. After three seasons in the revival, the NBC comedy is coming to an end on Thursday, April 23. Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes shot the ending just before Christmas. According to McCormack, it's a more satisfying ending than what viewers got with the initial eight-season series.
"I am really delighted, not just with the last episode, but with the last five and six, it builds very well for this finale that I think all four characters deserve," McCormack told E! News.
Will and grace it is one of the few successful revivals of direct television. He debuted with great ratings and comments. So could there be a third iteration in the series?
"We'll probably have to feed our lines through an earpiece and be held by off-camera people. It's hard to imagine that we could improve on what we did, particularly this season. I love season three of this reboot. But never say Never! The last time we did the show, the word restart was not even a word, "McCormack said.
The first finale of the series included the separation of Will and Grace, children and a jump in time. It had to be denied for the show to come back, explained as a dream Karen had while drinking.
"I think fans will be more satisfied this time … (series creators Max Mutchnick and David Kohan) I came up with an ending the last time I loved it, but some people were rejected because we separated Will and Grace … we took advantage of the time, so we had to pretend that never happened for the revival to work. This time, I think all four characters have a very happy ending, "McCormack joked.
Although he, Messing, Mullally and Hayes didn't see much of each other between the end of the first series and the rebirth, McCormack said it was as if time had not passed. And yes, you long for the show.
"I miss him. I need to work. I get anxious," he said.
the Will and grace The series finale airs on Thursday, April 23 at 9 p.m. on NBC.
