Eminem's daughter Hailie posts a beautiful photo in the midst of quarantine and shares an inspiring message

Eminem's daughter surprised all her followers once again, even in quarantine! This time, Hailie Jade Mathers posed in a park to commemorate Earth Day and it's safe to say that her grand fashion style stole everyone's hearts and inspired her own outfits.

Of course, in addition to showing off her stylish clothes, Hailie also used her platform as an influencer to encourage everyone to "stay healthy,quot; in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, COVID-19.

Her inspiring message was included in the caption and says: Feliz Happy Earth Day to this beautiful planet! This has been a very strange and really difficult time for everyone, but as life slows down, people have more time to reflect … I know that if life were your normal busy state today, I might not have stopped to recognize Earth day as I have always done and have seen as many photos of this beautiful planet as I & # 39; & # 39 ;.

As for the snap, it was a throwback as the rapper's beautiful daughter makes sure to practice social distancing and stay home no matter how bored she is.

Hailie can be seen posing in a park surrounded by trees.

It looks like it was taken during the fall as the orange leaves are visible and colorize the image in an impressive way.

As for her outfit, she wore a camel-colored sweater, light jeans, and a black beanie.

His legend went on to read in part: & # 39; My appreciation for many things is growing during this time, and I know that the next time I travel I will make sure to enjoy all the beautiful landscapes and enjoy being able to explore so much more. Stay safe, happy and healthy. "

This comes almost exactly a month from its previous post.

Ad %MINIFYHTML1e0a8f2de8152cc677625ae92d47b74282% %MINIFYHTML1e0a8f2de8152cc677625ae92d47b74282%

At that time, he documented the 7th day of quarantine and shared a very similar message with his followers.



Post views:

0 0