Eminem sends & # 39; Spaghetti from mom & # 39; to feed medical workers in Detroit

Slim Shady is giving back to his community in Detroit's hometown by delivering a container of his famous paste to healthcare workers.

Eminem He has helped feed health workers in his native Detroit, Michigan by donating containers of his famous 'Mommy Spaghetti'.

The rapper launched a pop-up store in 2017 that sold pasta, a reference to a lyric from his 2002 song "Lose Yourself" from his movie "8 miles, and also fed fans with the dish at the 2018 Coachella festival.

Now, he has offered containers of "Mom & # 39; s Spaghetti" to the staff of Henry Ford Health System hospitals, who revealed the news of the kind gift in an Instagram post.

"Our #HealthcareHeroes & # 39; were lost & # 39; in delicious mom's Spaghetti donated by Detroit's own @eminem. Thank you for providing a special meal for our team members!" a post on the account that shows a photo of the spaghetti. On one of the containers was a sticker with the Shady Records logo that said, "Thanks to the front-line caretakers."