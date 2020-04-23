Eminem Donates "Mom's Spaghetti,quot; to Detroit Hospital Workers

We love the way Eminem gives.

In the middle of the Coronavirus In a pandemic, there are countless examples of celebrities and ordinary Americans who are making smart and unique contributions.

Eminem is no exception after Henry Ford Health System Hospital received a tasty surprise from the award-winning rapper.

According to the hospital's Instagram, frontline healthcare workers received a delicious meal in the middle of another busy shift this week.

"Our #HealthcareHeroes' got lost,quot; in mom's delicious Spaghetti donated by Detroit's own @eminem, "said the Instagram legend as he recognized the rapper's hit song,quot; Lose Yourself. "" Thank you for providing a special meal for our team members! "

For those who don't know, the familiar phrase "mommy spaghetti,quot; originally comes from Eminem's 2002 Oscar winning song "Lose Yourself,quot;. "His palms are sweaty, his knees weak, his arms heavy / there is already vomit in his sweater, mom's spaghetti," he rapped in the film. 8 miles.