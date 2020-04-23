Eminem Donates "Mom's Spaghetti,quot; to Detroit Hospital Workers

We love the way Eminem gives.
In the middle of the Coronavirus In a pandemic, there are countless examples of celebrities and ordinary Americans who are making smart and unique contributions.
Eminem is no exception after Henry Ford Health System Hospital received a tasty surprise from the award-winning rapper.
According to the hospital's Instagram, frontline healthcare workers received a delicious meal in the middle of another busy shift this week.
"Our #HealthcareHeroes' got lost,quot; in mom's delicious Spaghetti donated by Detroit's own @eminem, "said the Instagram legend as he recognized the rapper's hit song,quot; Lose Yourself. "" Thank you for providing a special meal for our team members! "
For those who don't know, the familiar phrase "mommy spaghetti,quot; originally comes from Eminem's 2002 Oscar winning song "Lose Yourself,quot;. "His palms are sweaty, his knees weak, his arms heavy / there is already vomit in his sweater, mom's spaghetti," he rapped in the film. 8 miles.
Pop culture fans can also remember when Eminem brought mom's spaghetti to Coachella 2018. The festival originally scheduled for this month was postponed until October due to COVID-19.
Eminem is just one of many celebrities who do their part to make a difference for those affected by the pandemic.
Earlier this week, BeyoncéBeyGOOD partnered with Jack Dorsey's #startsmall to provide $ 6 million in funding to organizations that provide mental wellness services, through a key national partnership with UCLA.
And if good food wasn't enough, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis came from quarantine created where "100% of proceeds will go to a handful of charities we've done homework, due diligence, vetted to make sure their overhead is low enough to get the job done what you are supposed to do and your result is visible. "
Greetings to healthcare workers across the country! We thank you for everything.
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
