Eminem donates "mom's spaghetti,quot; to Detroit hospital workers – Up News Info Detroit

MICHIGAN (DETROIT) – Eminem is widely known for his hit "Lose Yourself," and the movie "8 Mile."

Now Eminem is turning "Mom's spaghetti,quot; to help those on the front line against Covid-19.

And yes, you are doing it by donating some mothers' spaghetti!

The Detroit rapper donated containers labeled "mommy's spaghetti,quot; to workers at the Henry Ford Health System and the Detroit Medical Center.

Hospitals showed their special delivery, thanking Eminem for the food.

