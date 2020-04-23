Eminem Donates Mom's Spaghetti to Healthcare Workers in Detroit

Eminem helped healthcare workers in Detroit by donating to the frontline Mom & # 39; s Spaghetti hospital workers as the pandemic continues to plague the country.

"Our #HealthcareHeroes,quot; got lost "in Mom's delicious Spaghetti donated by Detroit's own @eminem. Thank you for providing a special meal for our team members! 🍝" Henry Ford Healthcare posted on his official Instagram page.

According to Detroit News, spaghetti was also delivered to workers at the Detroit Receiving Hospital, and 400 meals were served between the two hospitals.

Confirmed cases of Michigan's coronavirus reached 33,966 when deaths reached 2,813, according to data released Wednesday afternoon. According to BridgeMi, Metro Detroit, the epicenter of the virus since the first case, had shown a slowdown in cases in the past week, before rising again this week.

Detroit itself has 8,026 cases and 747 deaths, the state Department of Health and Human Services reported. There were also 655 cases and 25 reported deaths on the premises of the Michigan Department of Corrections and 57 cases (no deaths) reported by the Federal Correctional Institute.