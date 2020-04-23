Home Entertainment Eminem Donates Mom's Spaghetti to Healthcare Workers in Detroit

Eminem Donates Mom's Spaghetti to Healthcare Workers in Detroit

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
Logo

Eminem helped healthcare workers in Detroit by donating to the frontline Mom & # 39; s Spaghetti hospital workers as the pandemic continues to plague the country.

"Our #HealthcareHeroes,quot; got lost "in Mom's delicious Spaghetti donated by Detroit's own @eminem. Thank you for providing a special meal for our team members! 🍝" Henry Ford Healthcare posted on his official Instagram page.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©