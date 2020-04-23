Emergency rooms in empty bay area advise people to seek treatment despite pandemic – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – A quick survey of Bay Area emergency rooms tells the story: Patients, even those with life-threatening conditions, stay far away. Not only is the virus spreading; It is fear.

From John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek to Stanford Health Care on the peninsula, emergency rooms around the Bay Area appear to be unusually empty.

"We have seen a 40 percent drop in emergency room visits," said Stanford Health Care CEO and President David Entwhistle.

"It is a phenomenon that we are seeing throughout the East Bay," agreed Dr. Ronn Berrol, Medical Director of the Cumbre de Alta Bates Medical Center.

Dr. Maria Raven, UCSF Chief of Emergency Care, says the same thing. "Our volumes have dropped significantly from normal, and that is what is being seen across the Bay Area in emergency departments," he said.

KPIX 5 surveyed local medical centers and found that visits to Bay Area emergency rooms were reduced from 30 to 50 percent. Some patients who really need emergency care don't show up, health officials said.

"What we found was a 50 percent reduction in patients arriving with acute heart attacks," said Dr. Junaid Khan, a cardiac surgeon at Alta Bates Medical Center. "In our community, a couple of patients who had symptoms of appendicitis unfortunately didn't come in. And unfortunately, they had broken when they arrived."

Asthma patient Vanessa Johnson said the coronavirus pandemic keeps people at home. "The fear of going where other people definitely had the virus," he said.

Johnson, who also has a history of pulmonary blood clots, said her mother also has multiple health problems. A few weeks ago, they decided to stay away from the emergency room during this COVID-19 emergency.

"We were very afraid to go to the hospital and decided to stay home," said Johnson. "As at all costs, really, stay here."

The consequences for some patients, especially those with heart attacks and strokes, can be deadly. "When they arrived, we were unable to help them," said Khan.

"There is a certain window in which we know that we can give people the best treatment for these types of disorders," said Raven.

On Wednesday, Governor Gavin Newsom announced the first turn to reopen the state. Hospitals may soon begin scheduling certain essential surgeries. Now, the Bay Area ERs want to remind people that they are open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

With the flattening of the curve and strict medical policies in place, Johnson, who volunteers at Stanford, has now changed her position. "I would go now, and (my mother) would also go now."

One reason emergency departments are less crowded is because the number of car accidents has decreased significantly. According to San Francisco data, the city has seen a drop of about 50 percent from April 2019 to April 2020 so far.