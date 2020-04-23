Elon Musk reveals when Starlink internet service will launch – BGR

SpaceX's Starlink broadband service will begin private beta testing in approximately 3 months, with a public beta opening in approximately 6 months.

Elon Musk revealed this tentative timeline in a tweet after Wednesday's launch of 60 new Starlink satellites.

On Wednesday afternoon, SpaceX sent one of its Falcon 9 rockets into space. It carried 60 shiny new satellites that will eventually become part of the company's Starlink communications network. SpaceX has been launching pint-sized satellites into space for months, with more than 400 of them now in orbit around Earth.

The long-term plan is for Starlink to serve high-speed data to almost every corner of the world, but with an estimated 40,000 satellites needed to fulfill the company's biggest ambitions, it was unclear exactly how long it would take before the system. it was working in any capacity. Thanks to some tweets from SpaceX boss Elon Musk, we now know.

On launch day, Musk posted a question on Twitter about how long he expects it will be before Starlink serves customers. These kinds of questions are generally unanswered, especially on Twitter, but Musk was happy to reveal the roadmap in the short term.

"The private beta starts in ~ 3 months, the public beta in ~ 6 months, starting at high latitudes," Musk replied. SpaceX has been on a constant schedule of Starlink satellite deployments, so we can expect at least a few additional batches of satellites to be deployed by that point, but there are still some serious questions left.

In a tweet from the official SpaceX account, Starlink is described as being able to offer "high-speed broadband internet to places where access has been unreliable, expensive or completely unavailable." It is an ambitious project, to say the least, but nobody knows what the status of the network will be in just three months.

In the private beta, which we would have to assume means by invitation only, rather than a lottery system, users will have to wait for intermittent and irregular service as the company solves any issues. If you consider that SpaceX wants Starlink to have 40,000 satellites, the fact that testing will start with fewer than 1,000 satellites in orbit might suggest that we are closer to the commercial launch of the Starlink service than we think.

In 6 months, when the public beta starts, the service is likely to hit its limits. There's already a lot of excitement about the project, and depending on how many beta customers the company thinks the system will be able to handle at the time, we could see the start of a broadband revolution.

Image Source: SpaceX