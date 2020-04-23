Elizabeth Warren's older brother died at 86 from coronavirus

Elizabeth Warren he is mourning the death of his older brother.

On Thursday morning, the United States Senator confirmed the death of Don reed after he tested positive for Coronavirus.

"My older brother, Don Reed, died of coronavirus on Tuesday night," he shared on social media. "He joined the Air Force at age 19 and spent his career in the military, including five and a half years in combat in Vietnam. He was charming and funny, a natural leader."

Elizabeth continued"What made him very special was his smile, quick and crooked, he always seemed to generate his own light, one that illuminated everyone around him."

The former teacher also included an article in her state's newspaper that shared more details about her brother's death. According to the Boston GlobeDon passed away in Norman, Oklahoma, about three weeks after testing positive for Coronavirus. He had recently moved to intensive care at Norman Regional Hospital.