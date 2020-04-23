Elizabeth Warren's older brother died at 86 from coronavirus

Elizabeth Warren he is mourning the death of his older brother.
On Thursday morning, the United States Senator confirmed the death of Don reed after he tested positive for Coronavirus.
"My older brother, Don Reed, died of coronavirus on Tuesday night," he shared on social media. "He joined the Air Force at age 19 and spent his career in the military, including five and a half years in combat in Vietnam. He was charming and funny, a natural leader."
Elizabeth continued"What made him very special was his smile, quick and crooked, he always seemed to generate his own light, one that illuminated everyone around him."
The former teacher also included an article in her state's newspaper that shared more details about her brother's death. According to the Boston GlobeDon passed away in Norman, Oklahoma, about three weeks after testing positive for Coronavirus. He had recently moved to intensive care at Norman Regional Hospital.
"I am grateful to the nurses and other front-line staff who cared for my brother, but it is hard to know that there was no family to hold his hand or say 'I love you' once again," Elizabeth shared. in Twitter. "And now there is no funeral for those of us who love him to hug us. I will miss my brother."
In her autobiography, Elizabeth wrote about her older brother and shared some of her best memories.
"My first memory of Don Reed was when he left for the service and after his wedding," he wrote. "He was adventurous and handsome, and his own existence was like a distant light."
Shortly after Elizabeth confirmed Don's passing, many famous figures expressed their condolences online.
"I am very sorry for this terrible loss, Senator Warren. Sending you and your family love, strength and the space to cry." Amber Tamblyn wrote online. Mayor Pete Buttigieg shared"I am very sorry to hear this heartbreaking news. Chasten and I send our sincerest condolences from here in South Bend."
The view co-host Meghan McCain additionalThis is incredibly tragic … My condolences to you and your entire family, Senator. Praying and sending all my strength. I deeply regret this loss. May God be with you all during this time of pain and sorrow. "
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
