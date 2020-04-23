Elizabeth Warren says her brother died of coronavirus – Deadline

Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) said her older brother Donald Reed Herring died of the coronavirus.

She wrote on Twitter on Thursday: “My older brother, Don Reed, died of coronavirus on Tuesday night. He joined the Air Force at age 19 and spent his career in the military, including five and a half years in combat in Vietnam. He was charming and funny, a natural leader.

“What made him most special was his smile, quick and crooked, he always seemed to generate his own light, one that illuminated everyone around him.

"I am grateful to the nurses and front-line staff who cared for him, but it is hard to know that there was no family to hold his hand or say 'I love you' once again, and no funeral for those of us who loved him for hug. I will miss you so much my brother. "

According to The Boston Globe, Herring died in Norman, OK, about three weeks after testing positive for the virus. He flew 288 combat missions in Vietnam and retired from the army in 1973 as a lieutenant colonel. The Globe reported that Herring had been treated for cancer a few years ago and had been hospitalized for pneumonia in February.