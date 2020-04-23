Elizabeth Warren mourns the loss of her older brother due to COVID-19

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren revealed Thursday morning that her older brother Don Reed passed away earlier this week at the age of 86 due to COVID-19. According to The Boston GlobeReed, whose full name was Don Reed Herring, tested positive for the virus about three weeks ago and died Tuesday, April 21, in Norman, Oklahoma.

Warren posted a tribute to Don on Instagram that included two photos: one was of Warren with Don and his other two brothers (John and David Herring), and the other was a photo of Don when he was in the Air Force.

"My older brother, Don Reed, died of coronavirus on Tuesday night. He joined the Air Force at age 19 and spent his career in the military, including five and a half years in combat in Vietnam (that's him, on my right). He was charming and funny, a natural leader, "Warren wrote.

The senator added that what made his brother special was his smile, which she described as "fast and crooked,quot; and that always seemed to generate its own light. Warren said Don's smile "lit up everyone around him."

The former presidential candidate said she is grateful for the nurses and front-line staff who care for her brother, but it is extremely difficult to know that he died alone without his family to hold his hand and say "I love you." Warren is also struggling with the fact that there will be no funeral for the people who loved him so they can hug.

"I will miss you very much my brother," Warren wrote.

Reed enlisted in the Air Force instead of completing his studies at the University of Oklahoma and completed nearly 300 combat missions. He obtained the rank of lieutenant colonel, and after retiring in 1973, he opened an auto detail store.

Warren's supporters during his recent presidential race may recall that he often spoke of his three brothers during his silent speech on the campaign trail before suspending his campaign in March.

Elizabeth Warren told the crowd that she came to see her that two of her brothers were Republicans, as they used to be, but that they were able to find common ground with their current political views.

Ad

Warren also had a campaign video that featured her with her three brothers, who call her "Betsy," while looking at old family photos.



Post views:

0 0