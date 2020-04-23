Elijah Wood visited a fanatic's Animal Crossing Island to sell turnips and was the best guest

The fight to sell turnips is real.
Anyone who's been playing Animal Crossing: New Horizons he knows that turnips are both a blessing and a curse.
For those who don't play and don't understand why turnips are so important, let me break them down for you:
The best way to make bells (Animal crossing money) in the game is by selling turnips, which you can only buy from a visitor named Daisy Mae on Sundays before noon. The idea is to buy as many as you can and resell them for much more than what you paid for them. It is known as the "stem market,quot;.
But here's the thing: Not all island shops buy turnips for a decent price. The ideal amount to sell them is more than 400 bells. So, there is a turnip exchange system where people can find others with islands where they can sell them at a higher price.
That means if it's close to the weekend and you haven't sold your turnips yet, you're screwed, so people struggle to sell them. When Jessica tweeted that her island shop was buying turnips for $ 599, she received a very unexpected DM.
"I was scared! I couldn't believe what I was seeing," Jessica told BuzzFeed. "I thought it was a sincere and random gesture. I couldn't believe it until he was really on my island and he still answered me." Jessica also said she is a fanatic, so "it made the surprise even better."
When Elijah visited the island of Jessica, Ahch-to (named after the island of Star Wars: The Last Jedi), he also virtually met some of his friends.
"We were in a group conversation at the time and we couldn't believe it. We felt so silly following him, romping my island and hitting each other with nets."
Elijah was kind enough to stay awhile and chat with Jessica and her friends, even politely asking if she could pick up some of her fruit. "I thanked him again for his visit, and he was equally grateful that I let him sell his turnips!" He said.
He even told her that the island is beautiful, which is a BIG DEAL!
Jessica and her friends also chatted with him about Star Wars, since Elijah is a fan of The Last Jedi. "We were saying things like,quot;The Last Jedi It surpassed "because we know that Elijah is also a big fan of Episode VIII and it was a happy coincidence with my username. He said,quot; Long live Rian Johnson "and then he was gone!"
Rian Johnson then made Elijah's quote his Twitter header, making it a great day for Jessica.
Now all I want is to hang out with Elijah in Animal crossing And create a bond about our love for Star Wars! I guess I'll have to wait until my island sells turnips for a good price!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up to date with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!
%MINIFYHTMLf3ba34448c210d5f142126aa8a55529712%