Eielson Air Force Base received its first two F-35A Lightning II fighter jets – Defense Blog

The 354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs has announced that Eielson Air Force Base received its first two F-35A Lightning II fighter jets on April 21.

"It was a historic day for Eielson as the base received its first two F-35A Lightning II fighter jets," states the Public Affairs message.

In April 2016, it was officially announced that the base would receive two F-35A squadrons, as well as approximately 3,500 airmen, contractors, and their families. Construction began in early 2017 for projects related to the arrival of the F-35A.

With the arrival, Eielson AFB is now the first Pacific Air Force base to house the fifth-generation fighter jet.

"This first plane is a landmark," said Col. Benjamin Bishop, the 354th Fighter Wing Commander. "Making the arrival of the first aircraft possible has been a long road, but it is also only the first step in a journey that will continue at Eielson Air Force Base for decades to come."

With a total of 54 F-35s As scheduled to arrive in December 2021, Alaska will be the most concentrated state for combat-coded fifth-generation fighter jets. The state will also continue to be a premier training ground as home to the 75,000-square-mile airspace of the Alaska Joint Pacific Pacific Complex.

“When you put the F-35 in Eielson (AFB) and you have the F-22 Raptor at the Elmendorf-Richardson Joint Base, working together at JPARC with our 18th Aggressor Squadron and ground training assets, you have the training ground perfect for the F-35 to develop, ”Bishop said.

Major Kathryn Damron, the commander of Aircraft Maintenance Squadron 354, knows what the arrival of this aircraft means not only to her squad, but also to the base as a whole.

"We can establish what the standard looks like for PACAF F-35s," Damron said. "It is a great responsibility and we do not take it lightly."

After months of preparation and support from units around Eielson AFB, the recently reactivated 356th Fighter Squadron is now ready to begin the journey to full operational capacity.

"We recognize that when you do something big, like bring in a new mission and defend a combat capability in one wing, everyone at the base has a role to play," said Lt. Col. James Christensen, the 356th. Commander of the combat squadron.

Not everyone is limited to Eielson AFB staff, but also includes neighboring communities and their support.

"We as aviators and families are part of the larger Fairbanks North Star Borough community and part of the Alaska community," Bishop said. "Seeing the community come together to support this new mission is truly inspiring."

The arrival of the F-35 at Eielson AFB turns a page in the history of air power and in the history of the 354th Fighter Wing.

"We have a new mission," Bishop said. "It is here and we are going to grow that mission as we continue to invest in our people, families and community. We will not look back when we pioneer the frontier of air power."