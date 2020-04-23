Eagles draft picks 2020: When does Philadelphia pick the next? Full List of NFL Draft Picks

Despite a host of injuries, the Eagles teamed up last season to win the last four games of the regular season and win a playoff game at home in the Wild Card Round. Eventually, however, it was too much to beat as they fell 17-9 to the Seahawks.

The Eagles have already addressed some key areas of concern this offseason, including a trade to acquire cornerback Darius Slay from the Lions and shore up the secondary. They also picked up Steelers defensive tackle Javon Hargrave in free agency, which should be a huge boost for their defensive line.

There are still some concerns, most namely, in the wide receiver. Fortunately for Philadelphia, this year's class is awash with talented pins. Even though they've had trouble choosing receivers in the first round, there are enough promising talents for them to find someone who can contribute immediately.

Here's a look at where the Eagles will choose in the 2020 NFL Draft along with updated picks:

Eagles draft picks 2020: when do you choose Philadelphia?

The Eagles' first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft will rank 21st overall in the first round. Philadelphia enters the draft with eight teams in total.

Round Collect one twenty-one two 53 3 103 4 4 127 4 4 145 4 4 146 5 5 168 6 6 190

Eagles NFL Draft needs

The wide receiver: With Alshon Jeffery and Desean Jackson at the end of their careers, this is the time for Philadelphia to find its future No. 1 receiver, whether it stays in the No. 21 pick or does whatever it takes to trade in and get one of the top three receivers (CeeDee Lamb, Jerry Jeudy, Henry Ruggs III) in this year's draft.

Linebacker: The Eagles currently only have five linebackers on the roster, and none of them have any particular experience, so they could definitely find a starter in the early rounds and seek to add depth towards the end.

Offensive tackle: Despite Philly having one of the best offensive lines in the league, the only backup tackle on the list is Jordan Mailata, so there certainly needs to be added depth there.

Defensive back: The Eagles made a great move by trading for Darius Slay, but they still need to add depth in the corner with some players approaching free agency. They could also use some backups in the security behind Jalen Mills and Rodney McLeod.

Eagles mock eraser 2020

