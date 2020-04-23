Draymond Green tears Kevin Durant for the Warriors attitude: "Get the hell out of here,quot;

Warriors forward Draymond Green appeared on the “ALL THE SMOKE,quot; podcast with Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson and strongly criticized former teammate Kevin Durant for his attitude towards the end of his term with Golden State and the explanations for your departure.

Green said Durant turned on his teammates after feeling he had not received enough media respect for his performance in the 2017 NBA Finals, which is why he won the MVP. That apparently put a cloud over the 2017-18 season before turning into a full-blown catastrophe next year.

Earlier in the 2018-19 season, of course, Green and Durant engaged in a verbal altercation near the end of a near loss to the Clippers after a failed possession in the last minute of regulation. Green told Barnes and Jackson that he had conveyed accumulated frustrations regarding Durant’s sour outlook on the rampant offensive style of Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Green punished coach Steve Kerr and general manager Bob Myers for failing to intervene on their own to keep Durant under control.

“Instead of & # 39; Klay, do what you do & # 39; or & # 39; Steph, do what you do & # 39 ;, it was suddenly like, & # 39; F-, why did Steph shoot this photo? & # 39; “Green said. “And I’m sitting there like, ‘Me, that’s the same Klay and Steph I’ve always played with. They’re not playing differently than they always have.’ And I know those two guys, definitely they’re not looking at you. “

(The video contains NSFW language 🙂

Green also made an exception to hints that he was the reason Durant left the team for the Nets last summer. He said that if Durant wanted him to leave, then the Warriors’ main office would have made it possible.

“If it was a big problem with Kevin being here and I was here, all Kevin had to do was … tell Bob (Myers), ‘I’m staying, but Draymond has to go,'” he said. Green. “To try to point the finger and say, ‘That’s why I left’? Man, get the f- out of here.”

“You are not leaving because of me. You are faking Kevin Durant. If you had wanted to be here, you would have been out.”