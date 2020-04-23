Drake's mattress costs almost $ 400,000

Chile!! IONO, how are they sleeping, but Drake is apparently out here sleeping like a king! He already told us that he only loves his BED and his MOM, so it is no surprise that Drake's mattress reportedly costs $ 395,000. I know people whose entire houses cost less than that, much less their mattress!

Drake took a look at his house in a recent Architectural Digest Feature where they highlighted their $ 100 million home. Drake's entire home is tailored to his luxurious taste, as is his bed.

"The bedroom is where I come to decompress from the world at the end of the night and where I open my eyes to take advantage of the day," Drake told AD. "The bed allows you to float …"

Drake's bed was apparently created by Swedish luxury bed maker Hastens. The company collaborated with Drake's luxury home designer, Ferris Rafauli, to create this masterpiece that is now known as name "Grand Vividus,quot;.

Hastens mattresses are apparently very expensive because they are handmade with natural materials like horse hair, wool, cotton and linen. Furthermore, these beds are supposed to last between 50 and 100 years in Chile.

If that is not enough, Complex reporting The Hastens company sends customers a home three or five times a year to turn and massage the mattress for free.

On top of that, the "Grand Vividus,quot; took around 6 hours to make as it weighs around half a ton.

If you want a bed like Drake's too, you might be lucky because the Hastens company has over 350 locations worldwide, and they're ready to launch the "Grand Vividus,quot; for sale, whether you can afford it or no. another story.

