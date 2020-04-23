Donald Trump suggests UV testing, disinfecting injections – Up News Info

President Donald Trump's report on Thursday was partly devoted to a presentation by a Homeland Security official who presented data suggesting that the coronavirus does not survive that long in conditions of high humidity and sunlight.

The presentation came from William Bryan, a Department of Homeland Security official, who said sunlight had a "powerful" impact in killing the virus. But he also said they were studying how disinfectants eradicate the virus in a matter of minutes.

Trump later suggested that such findings could apply to a study of killing the virus inside the body.

"Supposing we hit the body with tremendous or simply very powerful ultraviolet light," he said, looking at Bryan and Dr. Deborah Birx, a member of the White House coronavirus special force. "And I think you said it hasn't been verified but you're going to try it."

He added: “And then I said that I assumed you were bringing light into the body, what you could do through the skin or in some other way. I think you said you're going to try that too. And then I saw the disinfectant, which removes it in a minute, and there is a way that we can do something like that by injecting it inside or almost cleaning it. ”

After Trump presented some of the ideas, he became irritable after a journalist asked him if he was spreading rumors of possible miracle cures.

Phil Rucker from The Washington Post He told Trump, "Respectfully, sir, you are the President, and the people who tune in to the briefings want information and guidance and want to know what to do." They are not looking for rumors. "

Trump replied: "Hello Phil. I am the president, and you are fake news. And do you know what I will tell you? I will tell you very kindly because I know you well. I know the guy, I see what he writes. He is a total fake.

Then he said it was just an idea to try. "Are you ready? It's just a suggestion, from a brilliant lab of a very, very smart man, perhaps brilliant," Trump said. "(Bryan) is talking about the sun. He is talking about heat, and you see the numbers. I'm only here to present talent. I am here to present ideas, because we want ideas to get rid of this. So if the heat is good, if the sunlight is good, that's a great thing as far as I'm concerned. "