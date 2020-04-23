Donald Trump complains Joe Biden is getting a "free pass" for the media – Up News Info

President Donald Trump complained that his likely 2020 rival Joe Biden was receiving a "free pass" from the press.

However, some experts wonder if the evening briefings, some of which last more than two hours, are a great free media gift for Trump, the exhibition will be an even bigger problem as the election approaches.

At Thursday's press conference, Trump was asked about concerns about holding the election amid a pandemic, but turned his attention to Biden.

"We have a sleepy guy in the basement of a house, who is being given a free pass by the press, who doesn't want to debate because of COVID, and a lot is happening," Trump said. "And I saw a couple of interviews and I said,‘ Oh. I'm looking forward to this. "But they keep it protected from the coronavirus, and it's not moving. It's not moving too much."

One strategy in Trump's re-election campaign has been to characterize Biden as old and weak. Last month, the campaign referred to Biden as a "rotting corpse" and a "dead man."

Earlier Thursday, Biden said at a virtual fundraiser that he could hardly wait to debate Trump. Are you kidding?"

Biden said he would debate Trump on "Zoom or Skype or Slack or hangouts or in person, anytime, anywhere."

Biden's campaign has tried to counter Trump's nightly exposure with appearances on late-night talk shows and with the local media. A series of recent polls shows that, despite Trump's dominance in the conversation, he is not necessarily helping him. At the Real Clear Politics average, Biden's leader nationwide and in three changing states, Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Wisconsin, which Trump won in 2016. Biden has also opened a lead in Florida.

In fact, the Biden campaign has begun creating ads from some of the raucous moments of Trump's late night briefings, including one in which he scolded CBS News reporter Weijia Jiang.

The words of a president are important, never more than in times of crisis. A president must try to calm down and heal, provide a steady hand and a clear path forward. Instead, this is what we get from Donald Trump: pic.twitter.com/0H5NTAqbY3 – Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 24, 2020

That said, Trump could ultimately benefit from the night platform.

On your podcast Hacks on Tap This week, co-host David Axelrod, a former senior aide to President Barack Obama, said, "As crazy as some of (Trump's) press conferences have been, the guy commands an audience of millions every day and he won't let it go. " . He sees it as a highly rated television show and he's the action star, and he's going to keep it. And Biden is there in his basement, and he looks like some kind of ghostly figure. So I think there is a tactical challenge for Biden here. "

Axelrod added: "These very intermittent speeches on television news shows don't seem right to me, and I think the image of the president on the podium, surrounded by his team, occasionally speaking about the virus itself, still connotes a level of energy which is hard to show when you're in the basement. "

Axelrod's co-host, Republican strategist Mike Murphy said of Biden: "It doesn't have a platform."

Already, news networks have been under some pressure to stop broadcasting the newscasts live, and CNN and MSNBC have parted ways with Trump's comments to verify the facts or move on to other coverage.

But extended airtime for Trump could become a matter of justice as the election approaches.

Jonathan Karl, chief White House correspondent for ABC News, said in a Politics and Prose conversation earlier this week that some of the briefings have been "indistinguishable from a political event." He pointed to a briefing last week where Trump played a video in which the governors offered their words of praise. The segment had the tone of a commercial campaign.

Karl said: "It seems to me that as we get closer to the elections we have to ask the question if he is going to take the president a little bit without a filter: there are questions and he has plenty of time to tell his story." – So how are you covering Joe Biden? And what opportunities are you giving Joe Biden, and I think those are serious questions. "