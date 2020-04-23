Dog The Bounty Hunter's new girlfriend talks about her "new beginning,quot; along with a romantic note inspired by the Bible

After his controversial but brief relationship with Moon Angell just a few months after his wife's tragic passing, Dog the County Hunter seems to have found love again, this time with Francie Frane! The woman turned to social networks to share a sweet message in which she mentioned that it is only the beginning for them.

He also promised to always be by Dog's side, "every day of our lives."

Duane's new lady shared a handwritten note on her IG account that reads: ‘April 21, 2020. What we think was the end has become just the beginning. You are the head and not the tail. I will walk with you wherever God leads us. You are my wife created by my rib, not by my heel, and you will walk by my side every day of our lives. "

Of course, this was his way of declaring his love for Duane and being sweet and romantic, but in the comments, he also pointed out something that perhaps he has also discovered: It is inspired by a passage from the Bible.

It is no secret that Dog is a very religious person and it turns out that his new love is too.

"Deuteronomy 28:13," he wrote in the caption.

According to BibleHub, the quote in the New American Standard Bible sounds exactly like: The Lord will make your head and not your tail, and you will only be above, and you will not be below, if you listen to the commandments of the LORD your God, who I send you today to take good care of them.

This is not the first time that Francie has spoken about her romance with Dog the Bounty Hunter.

Ad %MINIFYHTML5f59f72e84f8212f14b265365938994024% %MINIFYHTML5f59f72e84f8212f14b265365938994024%

She also stated that she was truly "excited for this new chapter,quot; in her life earlier this month, when she also posted a photo of herself and Dog together.



Post views:

0 0