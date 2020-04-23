Dodge "Quarantine 15" and boost your mood – Deadline

Editor's Note: With full recognition of the general implications of a pandemic that has already claimed thousands of lives, destroyed global economies and closed international borders, Deadline & # 39; s Dealing with the COVID-19 Crisis The series is a forum for those in the entertainment space who are dealing with the myriad consequences of seeing a great industry screech stop. Hope is an exchange of ideas and experiences, and suggestions on how companies and individuals can overcome a crisis that does not seem to go away any time soon. If you have a story, email [email protected] News Info.com.

By bending down at home, we are constantly close to our pantries and refrigerators. And, with many of us depressed, anxious, and out of a job, comfort food can often seem like all we have left. Legions of banana bread are baked, recipes are invented, and food photos are posted online, while the phrase "quarantine 15" has become a common language.

We know that overeating won't really help, and yet we can't seem to stop. But consider this: According to Dr. Susan Albers, clinical psychologist at the Cleveland Clinic and author of seven books on mindful eating, the "success" we get from comfort food lasts only about three minutes. So is it really worth it? Here, she explains the science behind our desire to overeat, and gives some tips for dodging the cookie jar.

Then there is exercise: a guaranteed way to control anxiety. Countless gyms and fitness instructors have launched online classes during this pandemic, but where to start? Joey González, CEO of the beloved Hollywood gym, Barry’s Bootcamp, explains some ways to get on board without breaking something, as well as how to get your kids involved.

And if all of that still sounds intimidating, just enjoy a clip from Bill Murray's new training video below. Murray wrote and directed the video, which costs $ 5 to access in its entirety, in an effort to support the local small business of his favorite gym, Longevity Fitness Charleston.

DR. SUSAN ALBERS, Psy.D.:

Right now, people eat emotionally, even if they have never really experienced it before. It is about eating with anxiety, eating with boredom, eating with stress and simply eating with pleasure or eating comfortably. Many of my clients are talking about how their emotions are triggering food right now. They are also just a few steps from the kitchen, so the food is closer than it has been all day. For many people, their typical coping mechanisms have stopped in the past month, and eating has become a way of dealing with their feelings. Where they would have traditionally gone to the gym, left the house, or reunited with friends, they are now eating a lot.

Serotonin is that neurotransmitter for feeling good that is related to almost all parts of our body and activities. It is related to sleep, to food, to the time when he engages in activities that he enjoys. You really want to keep that serotonin in balance, and we do it pretty much every day the way we take care of ourselves. Dopamine is more of a pleasure neurotransmitter, and we get it from positive things like going to the gym. There are negative ways dopamine affects it, too, like drugs, alcohol (and overeating). So when we are really stressed out, our dopamine is depleted. And unfortunately, lately there has been an avalanche of anxiety, stress and agitation, so everyone's serotonin has taken a big hit.

Food creates a dopamine bump, and dopamine is what makes us feel really good. So, people find out that they are turning to these different ways to increase their dopamine level, and those comfort foods are a real quick hit. You feel it quite immediately and you feel good for a short period of time. But what the studies show is that the good feeling only lasts about three minutes and then fades away. Instead of comfort food, what people are really looking for is a relief from their feelings or a change in their feelings.

Much of this is unconscious, we are not even aware that we are doing it. So making sure you take a break to think about it can really cut down on the amount of heartless and comforting meals. The acronym I use is STOP. "S" means "slow down" when you feel the need to eat comfortably. "T" is "deep breath", because deep breathing will help to reduce speed, also to reduce blood pressure and decrease breathing. "O" is "watching" how you feel. Are you really hungry? Physically hungry or emotionally hungry? And then "P" is "choose an option". Do you really need food or do you need something more relaxing? When you slow down, sometimes you say, “Well yeah, I'm really bored. I really feel stressed. "But you have to take that moment of pause to figure it out.

Practicing mindful eating habits can also help. My motto is when you eat, just eat. Make sure you don't do something else at the same time. Also, choose a "snack place". Many people are now using their tables and dining rooms for makeshift offices and have lost the place where they used to eat, and instead are eating all over the house. So, choose a place where you dine and that has to be a focus. And don't make meals at the desk, because that's often a recipe for pointless eating or eating comfortably. We are also very stressed now with this new working system. Don't eat in front of the TV, just focus on what you're doing. It's okay to grab a snack, but just make sure you don't do something else at the same time, because that will help you be more aware of how much you're eating and why you're eating.

Right now we have to really focus on the things that increase the serotonin level of people that they would normally get from social connection. Making groups Zoom meetings or connecting with friends helps. Plus, anything that calms your body, whether it's curling up in a blanket, putting on comfortable clothes, or relaxing music. Anything that helps you relax will help you increase that serotonin level.

Additionally, cortisol is the stress hormone that makes you crave sugary, fatty, and salty foods. Black tea has been shown to help lower the level of cortisol. Another thing that is really important is vitamin D because it is very involved with your mood. When your vitamin D level is low, that also affects your serotonin level. Get out of the sun if you can, but there are also some vitamin D-fortified foods that are helpful. Mushrooms are rich in vitamin D, fortified milk, eggs, cheese, and some fatty fish have vitamin D. Orange juice is also often fortified with vitamin D. The other food I love to eat with stress is tangerines, because They are a good hit for vitamin C, but studies have also shown that the aroma of citrus foods is calming.

JOEY GONZALEZ, CEO, BARRY & # 39; S BOOTCAMP:

When we closed for the first time, almost immediately, we started offering complementary live workouts on Instagram, and those workouts continue live on our IGTV section. We really wanted to give our followers and our clients the opportunity to keep moving forward and be positive through this. There is an endorphin experience when you sweat and move your body and challenge yourself, and feel like you have accomplished something. So, for both the physical and the mental, it really is a must in terms of staying healthy through these closings.

One of the things that has been really obvious in the COVID-19 crisis is that overweight and unfit people are at much higher risk. So I think any place is a good place to start. You can try Google "beginner training" and it will pop up with thousands of different web pages to get started. But one way is to choose a few short training moves for the day. For example, just do all the squats you can until you're at your best. Then do something for your upper body. So, add push-ups. Choose two or three different exercises. Also make sure that your form is correct, so try exercising in front of a mirror. And, of course, you want to make sure your heart and lungs are healthy, so choose some form of cardiovascular exercise that elevates your heart, whether it's jumping jumps or squats or just jogging instead. Or you can go outside and run outdoors when it's safe.

If you think you don't have time to exercise while caring for your children at home, remember that children love to exercise. They just don't call it exercise, they call it playing. You can have races, you can play hide and seek, there are so many different activities you can do with your kids that keep you moving. If you want to be more literal and want to exercise with your children, there are also many online. Depending on the size of your children, obviously, while doing those squats, you can hold your child. While doing a push-up, you can make your child sit on your back (you may have to kneel for that).

I believe we are one of the only boutique fitness studios in the country that has committed itself to all instructors, part-time and full-time, to continue paying them during closings. But we got to a point where we couldn't financially continue to deliver free content online while maintaining our commitment to our coaches. So we also developed a series of paid online classes, hoping that our community continues to support our efforts. It was really moving to see how many thousands of people have turned up for classes each day.

What I hope will happen when those doors open again is for people to start going out and hiking together and taking classes together and training again, because the community piece makes it so special. I think it's actually what makes him go from exercising to playing again.

BILL MURRAY TRAINING:

