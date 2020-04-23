Discover the behind the scenes scoop on Too Hot to Drive

So you saw Too hot to handleNetflix's latest series of reality TV dating. Now what? Now you have the inside scoop on what it took to make the series.

Warning, spoilers continue.

Too hot to handle He took a handful of sexy singles known to be just that, sexy singles, and kept them together in Mexico, where they were told they could win up to $ 100,000 … if they didn't have any kind of sexual contact. Kissing costs money. Sex? It costs much more than kissing. The cast members were encouraged to form more meaningful connections with each other beyond a physical experience. Could they do it? Well, some of them could. But the cast lost a lot of money in the process, just to get something back.