Devon Sawa, without pants, was caught on camera by a teacher

Attention parents and students: teachers are always watching!
For many Americans, the Coronavirus The pandemic has resulted in wearing many more sweats, slippers, and pajamas throughout the day. But for Nikita star Devon SawaHe can't help it but sometimes he runs out of pants.
On Thursday morning, Devon's son was trying to participate in distance learning at his school when an awkward moment occurred.
How uncomfortable We will let you decide according to the Twitter post.
"My son's teacher through zoom," Devon shared on social media. Hud & Hudson, can you tell your dad to put on some pants? We can see it in the background. "" Busted!
For those who ask for a photo or have a follow-up question, did the students laugh? Was Dad embarrassed? Is there a lesson here? You are not lucky. But the hilarious and innocent moment is probably something many parents can relate to as they continue to adjust to work and school from home.
In recent weeks, Devon has kept his fans and followers updated on his family's life during the self-quarantine.
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Favored.by
In fact, she has shared some special moments with her children as they spend even more time together. For example, Devon's son recently had a great experience during a walk around the neighborhood.
"A police officer slowed down his car yesterday to talk to my son (except). He asked how he was, if he loved Spider-Man what was his favorite movie, things like that," said the actor. shared. "My son smiled all the time. Just an officer who takes a minute of all this madness to make a child smile."
And once inside, Devon has experienced everything from Disney movies with his daughter to some boxing lessons with his son.
"These people protesting to open up the country just want the actors back to work, I know," Devon shared on social media. "But I assure you that we are at home honing our craft and we will come out stronger than ever. So please stop worrying about us and stay home. The actors will be fine."
For the latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic and tips on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19, visit the Center for Disease Control and Prevention at https://www.cdc.gov.
