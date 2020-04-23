Devon Sawa, without pants, was caught on camera by a teacher

Attention parents and students: teachers are always watching!

For many Americans, the Coronavirus The pandemic has resulted in wearing many more sweats, slippers, and pajamas throughout the day. But for Nikita star Devon SawaHe can't help it but sometimes he runs out of pants.

On Thursday morning, Devon's son was trying to participate in distance learning at his school when an awkward moment occurred.

How uncomfortable We will let you decide according to the Twitter post.

"My son's teacher through zoom," Devon shared on social media. Hud & Hudson, can you tell your dad to put on some pants? We can see it in the background. "" Busted!

For those who ask for a photo or have a follow-up question, did the students laugh? Was Dad embarrassed? Is there a lesson here? You are not lucky. But the hilarious and innocent moment is probably something many parents can relate to as they continue to adjust to work and school from home.