Detroit Zeus goes viral with Tootsie Slide Challenge – Up News Info Detroit

Detroit native Detroit Zeus has forged his own lane in the entertainment industry and on social media during the COVID-19 crisis.

To keep people entertained during the pandemic, he has created his own version of Drake's Toosie Slide challenge with the famous Detroit Jit.

It retained more than 100,000 views in less than 24 hours and was trending on Instagram and TikTok.

Zeus developed his skills at an early age. His participation in dance battles at parties and talent shows thrilled him in Detroit, earning him a loyal fan base and a growing following. Her dance moves have been featured on BET’S Experience with Sprite, REVOLT TV with AT,amp;T and, more recently, on a PUMA campaign.

He has a deep commitment in more than a dozen schools in his community, where he uses his platform to highlight the importance of anti-bullying and retribution education.

