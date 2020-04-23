Dennis Rodman wishes his friend Kim Jong-Un & # 39; Speedy Recovery & # 39; amid reports that he is in grave danger

The former Chicago Bulls player is praying for the North Korean leader after rumors that Jong-Un is in critical condition after undergoing a cardiovascular procedure.

Up News Info –

Dennis Rodman, who publicly prides himself on being a friend of Kim Jong-Un, is naturally concerned after hearing reports of his serious illness. While he was unable to confirm the truth about the North Korean leader's well-being, the former professional basketball player wishes his speedy recovery if the reports are true.

"I hope it is just a rumor that quarterback Kim Jong-Un is ill," the 58-year-old retired athlete told TMZ Sports. "I hope to find out sooner." He continues to send his good wishes to the son of the late Kim Jong-Il, saying, "There is still a lot of work that we have to do between the US and the DPRK. If it doesn't feel right, I am praying for his quick recovery, so that my two friends [President Donald trump & Marshal Kim] can continue towards peaceful success. "

Dennis struck up a friendship with Jong-Un in 2013 after visiting North Korea to organize basketball exhibitions. Jong-Un, meanwhile, has always been a fan of the NBA and its players. The former NBA star last visited North Korea in 2017 and has repeatedly asked President Trump to allow him to help strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

Earlier this week, rumors surfaced that Jong-Un was in serious danger, after he reportedly underwent a cardiovascular procedure. The Daily NK, a South Korean media outlet run primarily by North Korean defectors, reported that the 36-year-old man has been recovering in a villa since his surgery on April 12. The report stated that Kim was in poor health due to "excessive smoking, obesity, and overwork."

On Wednesday April 22, the deputy chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff said the Pentagon had not yet received any intelligence that suggested Jong-Un was no longer the ruler of North Korea. "I suppose Kim Jong-Un still has full control of the Korean nuclear force and the Korean military," Gen. John Hyten told reporters.